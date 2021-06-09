Helping Women In Coffee

This plan will promote gender equality and prosperity for women in coffee.

In a press statement by Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Plus, the five-year Strategic Plan captures the economic vision and goal of women as active participants in and beneficiaries of the male-dominated coffee industry.

WICA Secretariat Executive Officer Catherine Pianga, expressed that with PHAMA Plus being in direct involvement in WICA’s growth and development planning process demonstrates the Australian Government’s confidence in the capability of women as a catalyst for lasting, sustainable change.

The WICA Strategic Plan is an important milestone as it will provide a way for women to be heard in the industry through the various stages of the supply and value chain of coffee.

Photo credit: WICA