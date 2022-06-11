HDI Advancing People

The event was led with a presentation of testimonies from a few well-known names like, Lady Rarua Skate, wife of late Sir Bill Skate, Lohia Lulu Raivet, Samuel Tamanabae, who is the youngest member aged 10 years-old and Pastor Oswald Tamanabae, who credited his journey in the two-week program to his late wife.

Lady Rarua Skate commended HDI and its founder for the opportunity to learn in an institution that opened its doors to all who wanted change and to understanding a viable way of living their lives sustainably.

Dame Josephine Abaijah was also present as Guest of Honour said, “There is a lot you all can do. So much is happening in this country and it is up to you to help yourself. Education is preparing for the events in your life. There is no discipline in this country and institutions like HDI could possibly help people find their place in life and society."

HDI Founder and Director, Sam Tan presented certificates to 21 graduates. He was humbled by the presence of such empowering individuals who have committed time and effort to acquiring a skillset that will no doubt help them in their lives.

“The only way to build up the full potential of a person is through love, especially through the love of a mother. It has taken me almost 26 years to find the answer to poverty.

“HDI has worked to grow people to become self-reliant and financially independent. The programs have influenced many for the better.”