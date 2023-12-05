Harmony Gold’s CEO to address Sydney conference

This prestigious event marks a significant milestone in the mining industry’s calendar, gathering the most influential minds and leaders in the field.

Steenkamp, with his impressive 44-year tenure in the mining industry, is poised to share his extensive knowledge and unique insights at this international platform.

His session, titled “The Harmony Perspective”, is highly anticipated by industry experts and attendees alike, promising to offer valuable perspectives on the sector’s future, particularly in the development of major projects like the Wafi-Golpu gold project in Morobe Province.

The PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy, the host of the conference, has expressed immense enthusiasm for Steenkamp’s participation. Recognising his leadership at Harmony Gold, they anticipate that his presentation will significantly contribute to the discourse on mining and resource development, particularly in the Pacific region.

The 2023 PNG Resources & Energy Investment Conference is set to be the largest of its kind since the Chamber’s initiation of these gatherings. It will host over 1,500 attendees, including business leaders, investors and policymakers. Significantly, Steenkamp is one of three global CEOs to confirm attendance, highlighting the international importance of the event.

In addition to his keynote address, Harmony Gold will further have a strong presence at the conference. Senior representatives from the company will present updates on various projects, including the latest developments at the Hidden Valley mine, over the four-day conference.