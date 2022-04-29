Harmony’s Executives Visit PNG

They met with Prime Minister James Marape to emphasise the company’s continued commitment to invest and grow in PNG.

Harmony’s financial director, Boipelo Lekubo, and senior group executive – enterprise risk and investor relations, Marian van der Walt, spoke of Harmony’s investment in PNG since 2004 and the company’s pursuit of multiple opportunities in the Morobe Province, of which the Wafi-Golpu Project is one.

“Harmony, through its subsidiary companies, owns the Hidden Valley Mine and 50 percent of the Wafi-Golpu Project, as well as extensive exploration interests in and around the Morobe Province,” Ms. Lekubo said.

“Significant capital works associated with the Hidden Valley Mine life extension are presently underway, and Harmony continues to assess further investment opportunities in PNG.”

As of 31 December 2021, the Hidden Valley Mine had paid an aggregate K179.4 million in royalties.

“Our stakeholders increasingly wish to understand what Harmony is doing environmentally, socially and in terms of governance,” Ms Lekubo added.

“Responsible stewardship is a key pillar underpinning Harmony’s operating philosophy, which is mining with purpose. The principles of sustainable development are embedded in our business.

“For example, we recognise, both in South Africa and PNG, that preferential procurement is a national imperative, and we are proud to be supporting PNG businesses, including landowner businesses. During the previous financial year, Harmony’s total procurement spend in PNG was PGK517 million, including PGK 152 million spend with landowner companies.

“Investment in a country’s people is also key. More than 96 percent of the Hidden Valley Mine’s 1,600-person permanent workforce are Papua New Guineans, including 29 percent of senior management and 76 percent of superintendents.

“This is continuing to increase through our Superintendent and Leadership development programs.

“We also recently announced our 2022 scholarship recipients, awarding full scholarships to four Morobeans to pursue university studies in mining related fields.

“That 15 percent of our Hidden Valley Mine workforce is female, including over 24 percent of truck operators – many who have been recruited from our landowner communities.”

Ms. Lekubo said the Hidden Valley Mine proved to be critical to the Harmony Group when all of Harmony’s South African mines were shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Thank you to each of our stakeholders for ensuring that the mine remains responsible and viable through particularly challenging times.

“A special thanks also goes to the PNG Government for partnering with us in keeping Harmonites safe and healthy.”