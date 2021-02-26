Haiveta thanks IRC role in FSA

He said the IRC ensured the tax implications were covered well in the FSA.

“A Fiscal Stability Agreement was signed about two weeks ago, with the State and Total and the Joint Venture partners, I want to thank on this occasion the IRC through the Commissioner General for ensuring the fiscal stability and the tax implications are properly covered in that agreement, even though it took a while, i believe it’s in the interest of Papua New Guinea that the tax man plays your role to the best of your ability.”