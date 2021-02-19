Gurney flight upgraded

The first ever Boeing 737 service will touch down in Gurney at 1120am on Friday 26th February. Thereafter, the B737 aircraft will become a regular sight at Gurney Airport, with three weekly services from 28th March on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Fokker jet aircraft will continue to service Alotau on other days of the week.

Chief executive officer, Bruce Alabaster, said using the B737 to Alotau will allow the Fokker jet aircraft that currently service the route to be used to increase capacity elsewhere.

“Alotau is an important economic hub for Milne Bay Province. The Boeing 737 will carry up to 144 passengers per flight (16 Business and 128 Economy) compared to 101 seats in the Fokker 100,” he stated.

“This will greatly assist in meeting demand whilst offering the fastest, smoothest and most comfortable flights for our customers.

“Once the pandemic is over and overseas tourists return, the Boeing 737 will be a popular choice for travellers to Milne Bay.

“The Boeing 737 will also carry more freight than the Fokker aircraft currently used, which will assist with uplifting agricultural and marine produce from Milne Bay to Port Moresby and overseas markets.

“We are delighted to be able to provide the greater capacity and reliability of services that our customers deserve.”

Air Niugini already operates daily Boeing 737 services to Mount Hagen.