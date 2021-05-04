Gulf budget approved

“The budget is an advance on 2020, despite the difficult circumstances the coronavirus has created throughout the country,” Ling-Stuckey said.

“The approved budget of K255.9 million is K61 million more than last year, which is quite an achievement in these hard times and reflects the wealth of experience provided by Gulf’s political leadership.

“I congratulate Governor Chris Haiveta and his provincial assembly and provincial administration for the hard work they have done in pursuit of their vision for the province.”

The budget consists of central government grants of K112.3 million and rollovers of K7.6 million, and internal revenue of K136.1 million. Internal revenue is K32 million higher than in 2020.

Capital spending is K9.6 million, most of which is going towards transport and infrastructure.

Governor Haiveta said Gulf is looking forward to further action on high-profile resources developments including the Papua and Pasca LNG projects. “The budget includes an allocation for identifying and documenting high-impact projects for inclusion in development forum negotiations,” he stated.

Haiveta said the budget framework follows that of the national Government very closely, and reflects the ambitions of the Marape-Basil Government.

“We endeavoured to improve services in health and education, improve transport infrastructure, restore good governance, generate revenue, strengthen government institutions and empower civil society to be economical and socially vibrant.

“That focus remains as the core business of the provincial government in the 2021 budget.”

Treasurer Ling-Stuckey said he looks forward to being able to support Governor Haiveta and the Gulf Provincial Government over the course of the year to ensure that the 2021 provincial budget is delivered according to plan.

(Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey receiving the budget from Gulf Governor, Chris Haiveta)