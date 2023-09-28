Speaking at the Lae World Tourism Day Conference and Expo yesterday, PNGTPA’s executive manager from the provincial coordination & product development division emphasised on people, the planet and collective prosperity.

With this year’s World Tourism Day theme of ‘Tourism and green investments’, Kennewton Kennedy said over the past five to ten years, PNGTPA has increased investments in niche tourism products and services, the promotion of cultural events and festivities and the re-development of marketing strategies to better open up access to PNG’s wealth of destinations.

“Our focus has – and always will be – to promote PNG’s people and their rich cultures, protect PNG’s environments through the use of bio-friendly technologies where possible and to realise overall prosperity,” he told attendees at the Forest Research Institute’s conference room.

“This year’s theme cements this resolve.”

Kennedy said in March this year, the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority launched its Corporate Plan 2023-2026, which articulates priority investments like green investments; consistent with the Tourism Promotion Authority Act and the Tourism Sector Development Plan 2022-2026.

The realisation of the corporate plan means that they are already ahead of the curve in terms of having a plan in place to implement healthy tourism developmental aspirations, like green investment.

(Some of the exhibitors at the Forest Research Institute yesterday in Lae)