Green finance discussed

The meeting focused on the intersection of green finance and climate change resilience in Papua New Guinea. These discussions highlighted the central role of the Green Finance Centre (GFC), facilitating an exchange of insights on enhancing climate resilience and green growth through financial strategies, among officials from the New Zealand Ministerial Delegation, BPNG, the Climate Change Development Authority (CCDA), and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).

The NZ delegation included the Minister of Climate Change, Simon Watts; Minister for Health & Pacific People, Dr. Shane Reti; and New Zealand Deputy High Commissioner, H.E. Charlie Gillard.

Representing Papua New Guinea were Deputy Governor Jeffrey Yabom, Assistant Governor George Awap, Acting MD of CCDA Debra Sungi, and the GGGI Country Representative to PNG and Solomon Islands, Sakuisa Tuisolia.

Papua New Guinea, an island nation, faces heightened vulnerability to climate calamities including floods, droughts, rising sea levels, and strong winds. These conditions, already evident across the country’s four regions, are anticipated to worsen, posing significant risks to the financial ecosystem due to the increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events and shifting market dynamics.

Genia conveyed through Deputy Governor Yabom, a message to the Ministerial delegation emphasizing BPNG's mission to serve the people of PNG. This mission involves implementing effective monetary policy and maintaining a sound and inclusive financial system.

She highlighted that climate-related events and policy changes pose systemic implications for financial markets, potentially causing market disruptions, liquidity problems, and increased volatility.

In response, the Bank of Papua New Guinea is dedicated to playing a pivotal role in safeguarding market stability by proactively addressing climate-related risks and strengthening resilience.

GGGI, in partnership with the Centre for Excellence in Financial Inclusion (CEFI), developed the Inclusive Green Finance Policy (IGFP) in 2023.

This initiative, funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) with a grant of USD 670,000 under the Low Emission Climate Resilient Development (LECRD) program, led to the establishment of the GFC.

The GFC is mandated to implement the IGFP and Roadmap and oversee other green finance initiatives in the country aimed at mitigating climate-related risks, promoting green finance, and catalyzing investments towards a more sustainable future.

The primary goal of the project is to develop and integrate the Inclusive Green Finance Policy (IGFP) into the lending operations of financial institutions. This integration aims to create a financial ecosystem conducive to financial inclusion, green growth in investment activities, and economic diversification, which in turn will lead to an increase in green jobs.

New Zealand's Minister of Climate Change, commended the Bank of Papua New Guinea for its leadership in establishing the foundational structures for Green Finance in PNG, noting that it is an achievement the Central Bank can be proud of.

Watts emphasized that climate change is fundamentally an economic issue. He remarked, “The way we address today’s pressing climate issues will shape our future.”

He added that New Zealand, which is also advancing its Green Taxonomy, is eager to assist the Green Finance Centre in harmonizing its Inclusive Green Taxonomy.

"The New Zealand Government is impressed with the Bank of Papua New Guinea’s approach to creating a resilient and stable financial system," Watts stated.

He expressed New Zealand's interest in collaborating with like-minded countries in the green finance sector, noting that both countries experience the impact of climate events with similar intensity, thereby presenting mutual opportunities for assistance in adaptation and mitigation efforts.

During the round table discussion, BPNG Assistant Governor Awap, who also serves as Chairperson of the Steering Committee for the Green Finance Centre, thanked the New Zealand Government for its regional leadership on climate change.

Awap highlighted the critical role of the Green Finance Centre in fostering a sustainable financial ecosystem in PNG.

Mohinesh Prasad, Head of the Green Finance Centre, updated the delegation on the significant progress the GFC has made and its forthcoming initiatives aimed at greening PNG’s financial system. Through leadership, guidance, and support, the Centre will mitigate climate-related risks, promote green finance, and catalyze investments toward a more sustainable future for PNG.

Key outcomes from the roundtable discussion include New Zealand's continued support for the Green Finance Centre in fulfilling its mandate and expressed intentions to collaborate with PNG on carbon markets.