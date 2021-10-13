Grand Papua Wins Award

The Luxury Hotel Awards recognizes and celebrates the hotel industry worldwide, with votes cast by travelers, guests, and industry players. It is the third year the Grand Papua Hotel has entered the Luxury Hotel Awards.

Grand Papua General Manager, Robert Cohen, said it is another prestigious milestone for the Hotel again this year to be recognized as a world-class Upscale Hotel providing a high-end product and services in the country.

“We continue to take pride in giving our guests reasons for coming back not only to Grand Papua Hotel but also to PNG and Port Moresby – this award is dedicated to all our employees and guests,” added Mr Cohen.

Grand Papua is a member of the Coral Sea Hotels and is situated in Port Moresby’s Central business district. The hotel prides itself in offering 161 upscale guest rooms, suites, and residences.

The Hotel was built in 2011 with the aim to provide a high standard products and services for business travelers and corporate guests who want an upscale hotel experience with friendly service.

Coral Sea Hotel Group General Manger, Peter Laigaard Jensen expressed his gratitude to staff for the award.

“All staff and management in Grand Papua Hotel have during this extraordinary year went the extra mile to look after our guests and their safety and I am pleased we are awarded as a best-in-class property.”