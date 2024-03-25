Graduation of TEP-sponsored students

The Papua LNG project TVET Scholarships Program helps young people by removing financial barriers that might otherwise prevent them from continuing their academic development. The scholarships also demonstrate the Project’s long-term commitment to sustainable growth of PNG’s workforce and economic wellbeing over time.

Today, the company celebrated the 49 students who completed their National Certificate 3 (NC3) at the Port Moresby Technical College in 2023 – additionally, they noted the great achievement of 13 females within this group. Student subjects include Heavy Equipment fitting, Fabrication & Welding, Electrical and Instrumentation, Plumbing and Refrigeration Mechanics.

“We now have seen 120 sponsored students graduate through the scholarships program with National Certificate 3 in industrial trades; 71 students having graduated last year (2022/23).

“The scholarships offered enhance graduate’s employment opportunities in the construction and extractive sectors, whilst contributing to the talent pipeline, required to meet PNG’s national workforce needs today and in the time ahead.

“We congratulate the graduates’ and wish them all the best for the future,” TotalEnergies stated.