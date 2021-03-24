Govt seeks loan extension

The extension, to April 28 2023, is to allow for the completion of procurement and works on the Bogia-Awar section of the Coastal Highway and the Epo-Kerema section of the Hiritano Highway.

“These projects are part of a long-standing Government-World Bank commitment to improving transport infrastructure,” Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey said.

The road maintenance and rehabilitation project has played a critical role in improving the major roads network across Papua New Guinea, Ling-Stuckey said, and it is now being put back on track.

Both the Government and the World Bank became aware some time ago of difficulties with the completion of these two important projects by the loan closing date of April 30 this year.

“Therefore we have sought this extension to allow for the awarding of contracts by the end of April, and for works to start by the end of May,” Ling-Stuckey outlined. “The new schedule we have set is very tight, but we believe it can be met.

“Transport infrastructure is one of the keys to the Marape-Basil’s agenda for economic and social development, especially in rural areas. These two projects will make a big difference to the income-earning capacity of the people of Gulf, Madang and surrounding provinces.”

(A road in Madang that needs upgrading – Picture by Bryan Kramer)