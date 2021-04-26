Government’s outlook changes to negative

Moody’s ratings and analysis track debt covered more than 130 countries with the commitment and expertise contributing to transparent and integrated financial markets, protecting the integrity of credit.

The decision to change the outlook to negative from stable reflects the risks that a marked weakening in PNG's fiscal strength and debt position and elevated borrowing requirements raise liquidity risks, notwithstanding the government's strategy to increase reliance on concessional external financing.

Moreover, the extent of the fiscal pressures, combined with an uncertain near-term macroeconomic outlook as the economy emerges from a large contraction, will continue to challenge the government's economic and fiscal reform plans and further raise implementation risk.

The affirmation of the rating incorporates Moody's assessment that while PNG's domestic government liquidity and external liquidity risks remain credit constraints, these are somewhat balanced against credit strengths stemming from prospects for higher GDP growth potential over the medium term as investment in PNG's natural resource wealth is realised.

The rating is also underpinned by credit challenges related to weaknesses in government effectiveness and moderate political risks.

PNG's local- and foreign-currency country ceilings remain unchanged.

Former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill raised these issues in Parliament recently.

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stucky in his Economic update statement confirmed that times are tough and that there are great uncertainties about the future of the economy.

He added that the country is facing a once in a century global pandemic where global growth was estimated to be the worst since World War II.

(File picture of Parliament session)