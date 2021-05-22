 

Gala Ranger Draw

BY: Melissa Wokasup
21:25, May 22, 2021
One lucky winner will be driving away with a brand new, fully kitted Ford Ranger after the draw of the ultimate Gala Ranger.

Laga Industries, under its brand name Gala Ice cream drew the winning entry for the company’s nationwide promotion that ran for 10 weeks and with over 260,000 entries from more than 300 outlets around the nation.

Unfortunately, the name of the winner was withheld awaiting further clarification.

The winning entry was drawn by a representative of Laga Industries under the supervision of the police, Niu Ford and Wheels ARB.

Brand Category Manager, Rupeni Igara thanked its customers throughout the country for taking part.

