Funding Boost For Kimbe vendors

The contribution was made under the PSIP's various economic activities, and the branch is now working on plans to roll out assistance to women in Small to Medium Enterprises in the province.

Branch manager, Danny Onn, intends to give out loans of K1,000 each to 100 women vendors or SMEs. However, a prerequisite is for the women vendors to be members of Mama Bank and must have at least K300 in their savings accounts to qualify for the loan. Mr Onn is putting together a plan on how best to draw down the funding.

In his address, Governor Sasindran Muthuvel highlighted that the funding provided was aimed at empowering market mothers by offering them small loans of at least K1000. This would enable them to provide services and generate income. He urged the bank to distribute the funds to the people and ensure they repay the loans so that the funds can be rotated, to benefit more people.

The governor also mentioned that the bank should not impose any conditions that exclude the minimum amount of K1000. Instead, it should provide small loans as low as K1000 to help the small-scale, roadside market mothers. This would ensure that the funding reaches the intended beneficiaries and uplift their livelihoods.