Fuel Supply Crisis Disrupts Airline Operations

The airline regretfully informs its customers and the travelling public about the consequential challenges arising from Puma’s cessation of direct fuel supply to PNG Air.

Due to this abrupt shift, PNG Air now solely relies on Pacific Energy for reduced fuel provisions, available solely in Port Moresby. As a result, the airline can no longer access fuel in ports outside of Port Moresby, significantly affecting its operational capabilities and schedule reliability.

With no clear resolution in sight, PNG Air has been compelled to slash its Regular Public Transport (RPT) schedules to align with the diminished fuel availability.

Safety remains a top priority, and scheduling decisions are contingent upon fuel accessibility while upholding operational safety standards. While PNG Air pledges to support national interests by maintaining operations in resource centre hubs like Simberi and Lihir, it emphasizes that passenger disruptions may occur due to limited fuel allocations across its network.

During this turbulent period, the airline expresses its inability to accommodate disrupted passengers fully, citing safety constraints and operational limitations resulting from fuel shortages. Refunds are currently not feasible, but affected customers will be rebooked accordingly, with continuous updates provided regarding their flights.

PNG Air ensures proactive communication through its Call Centre and social media platforms, aiming to keep passengers informed about flight statuses and rebooking processes.

The airline extends its sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused, appealing for understanding and patience from its valued customers during this challenging time. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation unfolds.