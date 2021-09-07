Free webinar focusses on how to export into NZ market

The webinar, to be held on the 15th and 16th September is aimed at supporting export capable and export ready businesses in Pacific Island Countries.

Trade Development Manager Rohan Lord said, “We know there is a strong appetite to export goods from the Pacific into the New Zealand market.

“This webinar will address New Zealand import regulations, freight and logistics, marketing and food safety and certification requirements. We have an exciting line up of presenters from both New Zealand and the Pacific to share their experiences and learnings.

Participating in the Path To Market webinar guarantees follow up support by experienced trade development managers from PTI NZ.

To register visit www.pacifictradeinvest.co.nz/p2m-webinars/. 15 & 16 September, 11am – 1pm NZST.

Photo file Photo by Samoa Ports Authority