Free financial literacy for members

Nambawan Supa Limited (NSL) and the National Cultural Commission (NCC) were pleased with the results of their recent partnership which led to 37 NCC staff receiving their Certificates of Completion for the training.

With the training the NCC staff are now equipped with the valuable skills needed to improve their financial wellbeing whilst they are working and when they retire.

NCC Executive Director Steven Kilanda thanked Nambawan Super for offering this free training reiterating that it was crucial staff undergo such trainings to ensure the element of financial security.

Mr Kilanda said, “Financial literacy skills help everyday hard-working Papua New Guineans maintain a balanced and happy life through sound personal financial management and an improved savings culture.”

NSL Deputy CEO Vere Arava said that the Nambawan Super FLT is an excellent initiative that is about holistically improving members’ personal financial skills and tools and not about selling products.

He added, “Through Modules 1 to 3 of the NSL FLT, members can learn to utilise good personal financial practices; make the most of superannuation products; and plan for a comfortable retirement whilst also developing the skills needed to make an immediate difference to the way they save and invest their money.”

“Our FLT trainers help participants better analyse their current financial health; develop realistic achievable budgets; recognise good and bad debts; develop strategies to reduce debt; and make smart investments into business or superannuation to earn returns for a better future,” concluded Mr Arava.

The staff of NCC joined more than 900 members trained by NSL in 2022 and NSL restarted delivery of the FLT free to members earlier this year after putting the program on hold in 2021 due to the COVID Pandemic.