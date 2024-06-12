FPDA working to address gov’t agendas

The FPDA was established under the Company Act, signifying its role as a governmental agency aimed at promoting fresh produce development. Its funding primarily comes from the national government through the Public Investment Program (PIP).

This financial support underscores the importance of the agency's mission in driving economic growth.

During the recent National Research Institutes Chairman’s Seminar hosted in Madang Province, FPDA chief executive officer, Mark Worinu gave an in-depth account of what the agency was doing to support the Government’s vision 2030 by achieving:

K200 billion economy Creating 1 million jobs Establishing 500, 000 SMEs Improving Livelihoods of people

Seemingly, agriculture is the backbone of the country’s spine, always acting as a safety net and it plays a very vital role in holding the country and society together in terms of food security, income, and opportunities, says FPDA.

It is also a field that promotes cultivation, production and livestock, which no doubt will still be practiced by the population for many years. Having food, nutritious and prosperous communities are part of FPDA’s vision.

Mr Worinu during his presentations stressed the need for policy makers at the national level to be in sync with the district level to tackle all these objectives, as these were some of the major challenges, hindering small-scale farmers from advancing.

FPDA specifically talked about funding support for local farmers in the country, and how the challenges of getting more funding have affected the progress toward achieving the government’s vision.

There are also some districts or provinces that are undeniably missing out on the projects and programs that the FPDA is rolling out but they strive to ensure that there is a national balance in the delivery of Government services.

Furthermore, Mr. Worinu cautioned on having very high-level visions and missions which at some point will cause implementation agencies to go the extra mile or result in extraordinary measures to obtain the results required.

However, they are now breaking ground with the Village Extension Worker Program, which aims to empower and transform funded communities to improve livelihoods.