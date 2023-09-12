FPDA set to open Centre

Funded through the Australia-PNG Partnership project ‘Incentive Fund’, a Tissue Culture Laboratory and an Integrated Training Centre were completed at a cost of K15.3 million. These buildings will benefit 30,000 fresh produce farmers and more than 700 village extension officers across 10 provinces.

The Australian High Commissioner to PNG, Jon Philip will be the guest of honour.

The Integrated Centre is named after the FPDA Board Chairman Sir Fabian Chow.

This is one of the contributions of the PNG-Australia Partnership towards expanding opportunities for agriculture and rural development in PNG.