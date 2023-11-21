FPDA promotes Galip nut project

The FPDA signed the deal with Frangipani Foods Ltd of Rabaul and SOJONA Integrated and Sustainable Agriculture Livelihood (SISAL) of Madang to see the project through.

Chief Executive Officer for the Fresh Produce Development Agency, Mark Worinu when officiating at the signing of the financial agreement with the two lead farmers said Galip nut can be an alternate cash produce for the lowland people of PNG.

He said all people can be farmers but it takes a strong man/woman to really work the land and produce the quality produce.

Worinu said Frangipani Foods Ltd and SOJONA Integrated and Sustainable Agriculture Livelihood were selected based on their production of galip-nut in their respective provinces.

“I think you have been in this emerging industry doing it all by ourselves. And on this note, on behalf of the project, and we at FPDA really recognize you and acknowledge the hard work that you have put in together.

“And I think this is a testament of people who basically see value in this particular emerging industry and put all in their time and effort and the resources doing it all by themselves.”

Managing Director of Frangipani Foods Ltd Dr John Moxon said galip nut has been researched by the National Agriculture Research Institute for a very long time until he came up with an idea to set up a company to produce galip-nut and sell it domestically and globally.

“I think it's got a great future to go with the industry.

“We often focus in projects on the supply side of things and the production side, but we found that, with the Galip industry, it's a new crop and not known anywhere in the world outside of Melanesia and the production quantities at the beginning is small, and balancing the production with the markets is very tricky.”

But, Dr Moxon said the marketing challenges of entering Europe, America, Australia and overseas is huge.

“So the projects focus on the production side, but the marketing challenges are probably greater than the production challenges it cost.

“The logistics involved of getting things out of here to distributors in countries and having retail outlets who work with those distributors and the market prices that distributors and retailers charge are some factors that we have to go through.

However, he said they have passed all the requirements and now exporting the galip nut overseas as well as domestically.

Dr Moxon started his company in 2021 and now have more than 2000 household in East New Britain benefitting from the project.

The Frangipani Galip Nut in last October also won the first prize in the SIAL Innovation food exhibition in Paris out of 7,000 contestants.