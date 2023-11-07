FPDA promotes farming at Morobe show

FPDA echoed the show's theme “Be Productive” by urging every citizen in the country to be productive by contributing in producing food through growing fruits and vegetables.

FPDA's participation in the 60th Diamond Jubilee of the annual Morobe Agricultural Show reinforced in people the urgency to take farming as a business to trigger an improved and sustainable livelihood.

At the show, FPDA participated in providing advisory on the various food crops and programs that it promotes for people to grow through commercial engagements.

FPDA regional officers from Momase and farmers from Morobe displayed food products sourced under the various programs in the farming engagements which include bulb onion, potato, sweet potato, and others and an information booth that served people with vital crop cultivation, nutritional and economical information.

The vision of FPDA, as a mandated horticultural expert to achieve food and nutrition security for prosperous communities in the country was also relayed.

FPDA senior technical advisor for Momase, Conrad Anton said the mission of the agency is to maximise the efficiency and productivity of female and male farmers and others in the value chain to enhance the development of a commercially and economically viable and sustainable horticulture industry.

Farmers from Menyamya, Nadzab and Buang displayed apples, bulb onions, and watermelons while FPDA elite seed potato program manager Enopa Lindsay demonstrated the different stages of potato development from incubation plantlets from tissue culture laboratory to ware potato.

The FPDA's Market for Village Farmers project also put on display the project's intervention to improve the livelihoods of rural farming communities in the country.

It was an eventful but successful show where those who passed through FPDA's stall obtained very helpful tips on various vegetable production and established contacts with officers of several programs.