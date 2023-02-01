FPDA partners with Unggai Bena District

The MoU outlines the plans to organize, implement, monitor, evaluate and advise on activities of Fresh Produce Development Program,' where fresh food is produced and marketed within EHP or elsewhere for cash income.

The agreement was signed by FPDA chief executive officer, Mark Worinu and Ungga Bena MP Kinoka Feo in Goroka.

To strengthen the partnership, Unggai Bena District Development Authority presented K2 million to FPDA to commence the project in the district.

FPDA will be providing expert technical advice and skills in supporting smallholder fresh produce farmers, in horticulture in the district

MP Feo thanked FPDA for partnering with UBDDA to drive the agriculture sector in the district.

“UBBA desires to engage FPDA in a partnership arrangement whereby District and DAL Officers access

FPDA's technical expertise to implement its agriculture programs and activities to improve financial, nutritional and food security of the people of Unggai-Bena District with the aim of alleviating poverty and improving livelihood hence, requested FPDA for such assistance.”

The major objectives of this services are:

• Establish a vibrant fruit and vegetable production system in Unggai-Bena District;

• Develop a sustainable, effective and efficient system to support fruits and vegetables production;

• Expand training programs, supporting production and marketing of fruits and vegetables;

• Establish effective fresh produce supply chains, connecting farmers to available markets, locally and externally;

• Establish a farm input supply system to support local fresh produce industry;

• Developing semi-commercial to commercial farmers, using improved model farm facilities.

The key activities stipulated in the MoU include:

1. Establishing a vibrant fruit and vegetable production system in Unggai-Bena District;

2. Establishing cool storage facilities for storing fresh produce for distributions and marketing;

3. Procuring capital items to implement project; and

4. Training local staff to support project implementations.

Unggai-Bena DDA will provide the funding necessary for implementation of the Project under this MOU each year for a period of three years (on a pro-rata basis) during the term of this MOU.

The funds required annually shall be budgeted through a combined planning and budgetary team from

FPDA and Unggai Bena District and submit on a timely basis to the Unggai Bena DDA for funding.

Meantime, the district DDA and with FPDA support will work with farmers to develop local fresh produce industry, and support export of produce to local formal markets outside within PNG.