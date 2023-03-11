Forum to attract Pacific super funds

The event set from March 27th- 31st, will bring together heads of superannuation funds from across the Pacific region to discuss issues of common interest, providing a forum for dialogue, support for the educational needs of member organisations, and promotion of investment and co-investment opportunities.

Representatives from development partners, including the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Asian Development Bank, and the World Bank, will also attend.

Nasfund CEO, Ian Tarutia and NSL CEO, Paul Sayer provided media representatives with a background of the event. According to Mr Tarutia, the event is an opportunity for PNG to showcase the investment opportunities on offer to Super funds within the region.

The program will include speakers from across government, business, and industry representatives. Prime Minister James Marape will address participants during the event, and Minister for International Trade & Investments Richard Maru, as well as Acting Bank of PNG Governor, Elizabeth Genia, will speak on the opening day.

Other industry leaders from a cross-section of the business sector will also promote the country as an investment destination.

Mr Sayer stated that partnerships are crucial to the success of the event, as both PNG Superfunds aim for high-level industry engagement.

During the opening of PIIF 2023, there will be an Expo showcasing investment opportunities across a range of industries in PNG.

PNG business houses, developers, and investors are invited to join Nasfund & NSL as sponsors in hosting the event as they work to establish PNG as an investment destination of choice throughout the Australia-Pacific region.