Foreign-owned businesses dominate exports: Report

It is also known that the PNG export businesses have been dominated by foreign-owned multinational businesses, says a National Research Institute Discussion Paper No. 207 on “Barriers to internationalization of indigenous-owned micro, small and medium-size enterprises in PNG.

The National Research Institute today released the Discussion Paper written by Joseph Muniu, Francis Odhuno and Dianah Ngui that provides some insight into why the country's MSMEs are not engaging in export business as expected.

The authors' analysis of the survey data find that difficulties in accessing business finance and the legal structure of business organizations - privately held or cooperatives - were the main barriers preventing PNG MSMEs from going global.

The report states that what has been the concern, however, is what will happen if the conglomerates that currently dominate the export of the country’s traditional commodities decide to shift their operations elsewhere.

The Discussion Paper states that Successive PNG governments have always put emphasis on supporting indigenous-owned micro, small and medium-size enterprises (MSMEs) to play a bigger role in the country’s export business. But the outcome has not been encouraging.

A recent baseline survey of MSME owners and managers across the country's 22 provinces found that only 5 percent of the MSMEs generated some or all of their sales revenue or turnover from exports of goods or services. So, why are so few MSMEs in PNG engaging in exporting activity?

While Indigenous MSME owners and managers should be more aggressive in selling and promoting their goods and services in overseas markets.

The report concluded that improving access to business finance and the efficiency of privately held firms and commodity cooperatives are priority areas for improvement. Urging that the government must focus on if indigenous-owned PNG MSMEs are to venture into export business and increase their sales revenue or turnover generated from exporting goods and services.

The Publication can be accessed on the PNG NRI website https://www.pngnri.org.