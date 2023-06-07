Food standards for consumer safety

This year's theme, "Food standards save lives," highlights the role of food safety standards in reducing the occurrence of foodborne illnesses. These standards impose responsibilities on food businesses to produce safe and consumable food.

Australia, through the PHAMA Plus initiative, is supporting local businesses in Papua New Guinea, including Tapioca Delight, to revolutionize their operations in the food industry.

Tapioca Delight is working towards obtaining full Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification, which signifies compliance with international food safety and quality management standards.

Certifications like HACCP enable PNG businesses to engage in agricultural and horticultural exports, expanding their opportunities in international markets.

The collaboration between Australia and PNG in promoting food safety aims to ensure safe food for all and enhance food security.