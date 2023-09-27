Focus on green investments

The event, which falls on September 27th every year, aims to highlight the need for more investments for the sustainable development goals this year.

In his message, PNG Tourism Promotion Authority Chief Executive Officer, Eric Mossman Uvovo, said PNGTPA is staying true to the theme "tourism and green investment - investing in people, planet and prosperity".

"With the local tourism industry's recovery now on an upward trajectory, we are going to focus on investing in industry people through upskilling and increasing their respective capacities, our planet through exploring improved eco-friendly tourism practices and our prosperity through a robust support mechanism.

"The United Nations World Tourism Organization has decided to use this theme to refocus the efforts of the global tourism community from corporate and industrial endeavours to an emphasis on people, the planet and their collective prosperity."

He further outlined that every year, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, in collaboration with UN associate member countries, decides on a host nation for the WTD celebrations. This year, they have appointed Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia, as the official host.