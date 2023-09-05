First-Time Home Buyers Event

Scheduled for Thursday 7 September, this informative event will feature a panel of distinguished real estate experts who will provide expert guidance on the complex journey of becoming a homeowner.

"We are thrilled to announce this collaboration, as it promises to equip our members with invaluable insights into navigating the real estate market, achieving personal savings goals, and understanding the legal requirements of homeownership for newcomers. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Kina Bank for making this event possible," exclaimed Margaret Tambagle, President of YPOMCCI.

Kina Bank will also set up dedicated information booths where attendees can enquire about their affordable home loan offerings, ensuring that aspiring homeowners have access to vital financial resources.

Notably, YPOMCCI members can attend this event at no cost, while non-members will be subject to a K25 pre-paid entry fee. To secure a spot, both members and non-members must register via reservations through email and complete their payments by today at 2:00 PM, September 6, 2023.

This event promises to be a significant milestone in the pursuit of homeownership dreams, and the partnership between YPOMCCI and Kina Bank aims to make this journey more accessible and informative for all participants.