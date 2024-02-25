First Gold pour at Porgera mine

The event signifies that it will be 'all systems go' come July when full operations are expected to commence.

Marape was on-site accompanied by the Governor for Enga Province Sir Peter Ipatas, Mining Minister Muguwa Dilu, Member for Laiagap Amos Akem, Country Manager for Barrick Niugini Limited Karo Lelai, Managing Director of the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) Jerry Garry, and Managing Director of Kumul Minerals Holdings Limited (KMHL) Sarimu Kanu.

PM Marape said this was a historical event that marked the beginning of a brighter future for the country, especially for landowners and stakeholders.

He said when his government got into office in 2019, it embarked on a mission under the banner 'Take Back PNG' to ensure that the country must get a fair share of benefits from all its natural resources including benefits from mineral resources.

However, he said his government was also mindful and respectful of the fact that investors must also make their return on investments so that it is a win-win for all parties.

Mr Garry said he was happy that the project had come this far. He said it had been a huge challenge for the MRA, in terms of ensuring that the application for SML13 by New Porgera Limited (NPL) in 2023, met all regulatory requirements and was compliant with laws.

He said another challenge had been to effectively manage landowners' and stakeholders' expectations.

“As far as the MRA is concerned, all regulatory requirements under the Mining Act 1992, have been fully satisfied,” said Garry.

He said the regulatory process began from the time, the operator New Porgera Mine Limited (NPL) applied for the SML13, followed by the conducting of the Wardens Hearing, the technical assessments, the Mining Advisory Council (MAC) deliberations, and recommendations for grant to the Mining Minister.

The MD said the Community Development Agreement process had almost been completed, and that stakeholders were now preparing to go into CDA negotiations proper.