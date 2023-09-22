First Female SME Director appointed

This historic appointment marks the first time in the Corporation's 33-year history that a woman has held a directorial position.

Guria brings an impressive wealth of experience, having dedicated over three decades to the banking sector. Her qualifications include a Masters in International Business and Entrepreneurship from Curtin University in Australia.

Her mandate at the SME Corporation involves spearheading the Business Advisory and Capacity Building Division, responsible for administering and coordinating entrepreneurship training programs, including specialized business skills development initiatives.

Key programs under her purview encompass the flagship Internal Labour Organization's accredited "Start and Improve Your Business Program" and the "Know About Business Program." Of utmost importance on her agenda this year is the rollout of the Nationwide Training of Entrepreneurs Program 2022-2026. This ambitious initiative aims to annually train 200 entrepreneurs in each of the 6,112 wards across the nation.

In the contract signing ceremony, Petrus Ralda, the Managing Director of SME Corporation, officially welcomed Guria to her new role. He emphasized the significance of her appointment, stating that it represents a pivotal moment for the Corporation.

"For the first time in SME Corporation's thirty-three-year-long history, we have now given equal opportunity to women to have key senior management positions in the public sector by recruiting Diana Guria as the Director of the Business Advisory and Capacity Building Division," remarked Ralda.

He also noted that this appointment aligns with the Marape-Rosso Government's commitment to providing equal employment opportunities for women in senior management roles within the public sector.

In response, Guria expressed her gratitude to the Managing Director and conveyed her enthusiasm to serve the Corporation in the appointed role.

Under the banner, "Growing MSMEs is Growing PNG," Mrs. Guria's appointment signals a new era of inclusivity and progress within the organization.