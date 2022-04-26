Finschhafen abuzz

The first one to be opened today was the Finschhafen Airport.

PNG Air made its inaugural flight to the district last week, making it the first airline to bring in a large aircraft to the airport.

This morning, PNG Air's ATR once again flew in, this time with the Prime Minister and his delegation on board.

The airport was upgraded by the Finschhafen District Development Authority.

Other projects that will be opened today include a new police station, police barracks, police post, the Gagidu fish and vegetable market and the launching of road sealing and district roads.

Ground breaking ceremonies will be hosted later today for the DCA land redevelopment, under the special economic zone, BSP complex and Fisika Hotel.