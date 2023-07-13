Financial Literacy for the underprivileged

The collaborative effort resulted in a highly beneficial one-day Financial Literacy Training held on July 10, in Port Moresby. The training, conducted by certified Financial Literacy trainer Daniel Walo from Project Alleviate, aimed to equip the association's members with essential tools for managing and growing their finances effectively.

The Mbuke Islands People's Association consists of unemployed youths and SME Mothers who possess limited knowledge of financial literacy, many of whom have completed only six or ten years of education as their highest qualification. With a history of community service spanning over three decades, the association comprises individuals from diverse age groups, including youths, adults, and the elderly.

The training session attracted nineteen participants from both formal and informal employment sectors, reflecting the association's commitment to enhancing financial literacy across various segments of society. Registered with the IPA and operating under a constitution, the Mbuke Islands People's Association strives to educate and inform community members residing in the capital city across a range of subjects, including financial literacy, social development, and other pertinent fields.

At the conclusion of the one-day training, a modest graduation ceremony was held, during which association member Kutan Salaiau expressed profound gratitude to Alleviate for taking the initiative to educate Papua New Guineans on the significance of managing and growing their finances.

Mr. Salaiau emphasized the critical role that financial literacy plays, particularly amidst the challenging economic conditions faced by the country. Encouraging fellow association members to apply the knowledge gained during the training, he urged them to strive for a prosperous future.

Furthermore, Mr. Salaiau emphasized the alignment of the association's primary objectives with the National Constitution and Manus Province's development plans, highlighting their aim to enhance human integral development. By fostering an informed community capable of financial independence, the Mbuke Islands Association envisions making significant contributions to the development aspirations of their families, community, province, and the nation as a whole.