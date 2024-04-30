financial literacy promoted in school

BSP Financial Group emphasized its commitment to opening bank accounts.

“It is the start of your journey, and the bank will be your partner as you grow through life,” Komon said. He highlighted the significance of financial readiness for future responsibilities, including education and family obligations.

BSP’s Head of Retail Payment, Peter Komon engaged with students during a community project handover last Friday, advising them on the importance of financial planning from a young age.

He also urged the students to concentrate on their studies and seek inspiration to achieve their life goals. He noted BSP’s unique presence as the only bank operating across all provinces in Papua New Guinea and its involvement in annual community initiatives focusing on education, health, and special needs.

The event marked the handover of the Group CEO Selection and Marketing Committee Community Project, where the school received 50 double-seated desks, resource books, and sporting equipment. This contribution aims to alleviate the challenges of overcrowded classrooms, where some students have had to sit on the floor.

Silvenus Vaso, Chairman of the Wardstrip School Board, expressed profound gratitude towards BSP for their generous donation. Vaso said the new resources would improve the learning environment, providing a lasting impact on the school's educational capabilities.