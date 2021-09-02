Financial Literacy Program

Training facilitator, Lamang Business Consultants (LBC) stated that the event had to be postponed to allow ample time for registration given the overwhelming interests but poor timely registration from the public.

Principal of LBC Luther Scat Lamang said it was uneconomical to stage an event without first mustering enough numbers to offset training and other related costs.

“We apologize to our pre-registered participants for the inconvenience caused, and urge those who are yet to register to do so on time to ensure the program kicks off on the 20th of September,” Mr Lamang said.

He said the program was an essential life skills training which every individual must endure to be able to make sound financial decisions in life.

“Our program ensures that participants are abreast with basic money management practices in areas of spending, saving, budgeting, cash flow, bookkeeping and investing for the future, with the overarching goal of staying out of debt, wealth creation, minimizing the gap between the banked and the unbanked, poverty reduction and general financial empowerment,” Mr Lamang said.

“The training is the foundation of one’s relationship with money, a lifelong journey of learning Lamang Business Consultants “building brands”. It was these knowledge and skills in financial literacy, which separates those who are financially stable from those who continuously run into debts and end up in a life of poverty.”

In stressing on the relationship between SME loans and financial literacy trainings, Mr Lamang highlighted that the accessibility of SME loan was not an instantaneous guarantee but requires a process that needs to be followed starting with personal finances first.

“Once personal finances are in order, and then the principles can be applied in business which will then ensure easy access to SME loans rendering our training to focus firstly on the basic foundation, and that is personal finances,” he stressed.

The program will also deliver lessons on entrepreneurship as a basis for empowering participants tap into business opportunities as a source of revenue generation.

This will also highlight the importance of entrepreneurship, providing insights into finding a business idea, being competitive in the industry and other lessons on starting and growing a successful business entity.

The Nationwide Microbank Ltd (MiBank) in Kimbe have been invited to open up savings accounts for participants at the closure of the three-day training.