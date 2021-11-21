Financial Inclusion Vital For Farmers Project

In realizing this, Centre for Excellence in Financial Inclusion (CEFI) and Market for Village Farmers (MVF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with seven Partner Financial Institutions (PFI) on Thursday, 18th of November.

The MVF is a flagship project of the agriculture sector that will pave way to improve the fresh produce sector as a business viability.

CEFI Executive Director, Saliya Ranasinghe said the signing of agreement with PFI is a milestone for the agriculture sector where financial institutions are committing assistance.

It is expected that MVF will directly benefit approximately 25,000 household in six targeted provinces of, Western Highlands, Jiwaka, Simbu, Eastern Highlands, Morobe and East New Britain.

The project has scope for expansion to other provinces, as the purpose is to develop innovative business models for further replication and upscaling.

Primary beneficiaries will mostly be semi-subsistence households (low input low output farmers mostly growing food crops and limited cash crops). However, may also include market oriented small farmers involved or with potential to get involved in the target value chain.

Mr Ranasinghe said farmers should not see the banks as a lending institution but an institution that provide range of financial services that are important. Banks are important partners in progress.

MVF Project Manager, Robert Lutulele thanked the financial institutions for volunteering to take part in this innovative approach and the stakeholders for bringing the project to the business phase in Papua New Guinea.

He said the financial institutions are part of the secondary beneficiaries, as they will get project support to expand their rural outreach and build their capacities to meet financial needs in the fresh produce sub-sector.

Improved access to credit will not be restricted to partnership members, but as financial institutions’ service offer expands, it will benefit a much larger universe of clients.