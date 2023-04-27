Financial Inclusion stakeholders commended

Assistant Governor - Financial System Stability Group, BPNG, George Awap, shared these sentiments at the launching of the Third National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS).

“The Central Bank embedded various initiatives in PNG to fight financial exclusion can be traced back to the development of National Financial Inclusion and Financial Literacy Strategy 2014-2015 followed by the Second National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2016-2020,” said Awap.

“Building on the success of the first and second national strategy implementations and lessons learnt in the process, CEFI and BPNG developed the third NFIS 2023-2027,” he added.

CEFI Financial Inclusion Advisor, Saliya Ranasinghe, was grateful to the institutions that participated in the studies of the third NFIS strategy.

“The NFIS basically outlines building capacities, establishing partnership with public and private sector creating space for innovation and using technology to reach the unreached,” said Ranasinghe during his NFIS presentation.

Ranasignhe in his presentation of the NFIS’s, highlighted the main strategic objectives which were, build financial competency through financial literacy and education, create an enabling policy and regulatory environment, develop effective public and private sector engagement, develop an enabling environment for inclusive green finance and deepened financial services.

Chief Executive Officers from nine financial institutions, including BSP, Kina, Westpac, Digicel, Savings and Loans Federation, Nationwide Micro Bank, Womens Miro Bank, People’s Micro Bank, Kada Poroman Microfinance, participated in a signing of contract ‘I-Commit’, with the Acting Governor of the Bank of PNG, Elizabeth Genia.

I-Commit (Institutional Commitment of Measurable Inclusion Targets) is a set of measurable commitments by the financial service providers to achieve the financial inclusion targets and there by contribute to sustainable and inclusive economic growth in PNG.

The launching ended on a high note with the announcement of the Financial Inclusion Excellence awards (FIEA).

The awards will be given in the following categories including Financial Inclusion and Deepening Award, Financial Innovation Award, Inclusive Green Finance Award, Financial Inclusion Media Contribution Award, Financial Inclusion Advocate Award and the Financial Inclusion New Player Award which will be awarded in November 2024.