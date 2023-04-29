Financial backing for SEZ summit

Yesterday the proposed Ihu Special Economic Zone project office through the Member for Kikori, Soroi Eoe presented a dummy cheque of K100,000 as one of the Gold sponsors of the event.

Receiving the dummy cheque was Minister, Richard Maru, witnessed by Ihu SEZ project office managing director, Peter Kengemar, Vice Minister for National Planning James Nomane, Secretary, Koney Samuel.

Minister for International Trade & Investment Richard Maru thanked all sponsors for their backing in which K1.5 million is needed to host the international event.

So far the following sponsors have come on board in financial support;

Platinum sponsors: Special Economic Zone Authority and Ministry of International Trade & Investment

Gold Sponsors: Department of National Planning, Ihu SEZ, Kumul Consolidate Holdings, Kumul

Petroleum Holdings Ltd, and National Fisheries Authority

Silver sponsors: PNG Ports, MRDC and the Bronze sponsor.

Minister Maru says the Government have shown so much support towards hosting the Special Economic Zone conference that has attracted experts from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Bangladesh and the International Finance Corporation.

“Speakers from around the world will come and present during the summit and share their country experiences on how SEZs have transformed their countries,” said Minister Maru.

“We are thankful to our sponsors, without the sponsors we cannot host this international event. We are thankful to those who have come onboard.”

He said the presence of SEZ experts at the summit is a plus for Papua New Guinea to advance its SEZ agenda.

Delegates from Papua New Guinean will take the centre stage for more learnings in a room of international speakers. Seven international speakers are confirmed to speak at the conference.

The national delegates will also have the opportunity to contribute to the SEZ Policy, the Master Plan, and the Legal Framework and importantly listen and engage.

Meantime, the Department of National Planning also committed K100,000 as a Gold sponsor to the summit.