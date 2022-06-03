Femili PNG Coffee Launched

Femili PNG is a PNG NGO that provides services to survivors of family and sexual violence. Through its case management centres in Lae, Port Moresby and Goroka, Femili PNG supports survivors to access vital services such as medical assistance, safe accommodation, and law and justice interventions.

“Make your morning cup of coffee a force for good,” said Kali.

“When you buy Femili PNG coffee, you are contributing to the empowerment of women and their communities in PNG. By purchasing from female coffee farmers in PNG, we are helping women to achieve sustainable livelihoods in the coffee industry.

“This economic sustainability also makes it possible for women to bring about meaningful, long-term change and development in their communities.”

The distinctive Femili PNG coffee label was designed by well-known artist, Lesley Wengembo, from the Southern Highlands of PNG. The inspiration behind the design is the idea that women are the backbone of Papua New Guinea, represented by a silhouette of a woman carrying a baby in a bilum.

Femili PNG coffee is a full-bodied coffee, with delicious chocolate and citrus undertones. The coffee beans are grown and nurtured organically, 1600 meters above sea level, and are free from chemicals and pesticides.

Femili PNG coffee is roasted to order in Australia to ensure freshness. To order Femili PNG coffee, you can go to: https://shop.femilipng.org

“In purchasing Femili PNG coffee, you are not only supporting Papua New Guinean women coffee growers, but also providing much-needed assistance to survivors of family and sexual violence,” said Kali.