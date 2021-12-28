Female Heads BSP Solomon Islands

Leading the SI green bank is Sandra Fore. She commenced office in November 2021 and was in the second week when BSP Ranadi was burnt during the riots and civil unrest in Honiara.

BSP Group CEO, Robin Fleming said the bank’s confidence in appointing Sandra to the position as the first Papua New Guinean to head one of BSP’s offshore branches is a milestone. Events of the first month have proven Sandra’s capability to take on country management of BSP’s second-largest business behind PNG and Fiji.

“Sandra showed true leadership and confidence and was able to remain calm and lead her team without failure. Her appointment also reflects BSP's ongoing commitment to enhancing and increasing staff developments and career path in the bank. She will now have a responsibility for managing BSP’s business in the Solomon Islands,” Mr Fleming said.

He said the BSP board and executives have every confidence in Sandra’s capability to effectively execute and manage the offshore branch and delivering results, as she is a fine example of Papua New Guineans excelling in their respective fields.

Sandra began her career under BSP’s Leadership Development Program (LMDP), which aims at developing and growing our own senior leaders, interestingly under the LMDP program, she was also one of the staff nominated to be part of the team to undertake leadership and management training in South Africa under the ABSA program.

Sandra has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Torrens University, Australia, and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Massey University, New Zealand, with over 10 years of field experience in retail banking in Papua New Guinea and working in OSB Management since 2018.

She recently played a key role in BSP’s successful implementation of FLEXCUBE in Vanuatu, providing on-the-ground leadership and support to both the Compass SMEs and our BSP Vanuatu business.

With support from BSP management and executive, she had confidence to provide leadership to her staff in the Solomon Islands whilst ensuring the bank’s services remained operational to an extent, despite surrounding challenges.

With the riots occurring in the second week of her new appointment, Sandra responded in an interview when asked of the challenges she faced on the job, “You go into any new role with confidence to get the job done, but it is important to remain humble and be nice.”

She added: “It was a big challenge, ensuring business continuity with minimal impact on operations including cash, and preserving staff and customers’ safety. At BSP we work with and for each other, we progress together, BSP has a great team of people who work hard at their jobs to get things done, and so we were able to maintain operations despite the tension.”

Sandra looks forward to her working term with the BSP staff in the Solomon Islands as they steer towards ensuring they continue to provide service to customers and to grow the business.