Fast track trade policy measures

This is according to a new policy by the APEC Policy Support Unit.

Trade policy could facilitate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, which is key to the fight against the pandemic, the policy brief highlights.

It also states that APEC-member economies should seize the opportunity to pursue initiatives to reduce or eliminate tariffs on vaccines and related goods and refrain from implementing export restrictions and prohibitions affecting those goods.

While the average tariff on vaccines is very low within APEC (only 0.8 per cent), tariffs are much higher for several goods that are very important in the vaccine supply chain.

Essential products such as alcohol solutions, freezing equipment, packaging and storage materials, as well as vials and rubber stoppers face higher average tariff rates above 5 per cent.

In addition, some import tariffs are very onerous, reaching as much as 30 per cent and above for specific products in certain APEC economies.

The policy brief recommends that member economies facilitate trade in vaccines and related supplies and equipment by securing open supply lines and preventing unexpected events from affecting the delivery of any goods in the vaccine supply chain.