Farmers concerns addressed

The three responses out of the four concerns were met, taking into consideration significant exporters, agriculture and livestock producers and processors, downstream processors and rural businesses.

“We support the Prime Minister's vision to grow the agriculture sector and downstream processing and exports, create 500 SMEs, create 1 million jobs, and build an economy to K200 billion by 2030. This will be achieved by responding to the industries and businesses that will increase production, diversify their business, create employment and obviously to deliver the 2030 target much earlier,” said FSA president Wilson Thompson.

Three key issues the government has come to address are;

• The Independent Competition and Consumer Commission review into the stevedoring and handling at the seaports has resulted in a Determination approved by the Minister for Treasury that has now halved the costs at the two international ports of Port Moresby and Lae. FSA says the decision will be used as a benchmark across all the seaports in PNG. Prices of consumer goods should come down soon.

• The second decision by the Treasury is the collection of all fees, levies and charges under the Non-Tax Administration Act, where concerns were raised with ICCC and the government on various government departments and agencies charging fees at will. This decision will see all be controlled by the Treasury so that agencies do not decide on its use at will and deliberately increase charges. And;

• Bank of PNG and the National Payments Council for responding to its concerns about ceasing private sector cheques by 31 December 2023. This has been deferred to June 2024.

Thompson said one concern pending is the Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Commission addressing the GST and Tax refunds due to the agriculture sector that has been stopped since 2017.