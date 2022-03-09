Farmers Celebrate First Export Of White Copra

According to KIK General Manager and Development officer, Dr Eremas Tade, the production of white copra in Madang started in October 2020, when they conducted two weeks of training on white copra to interested farmers and staff at the Stewart Research Station along the North Coast Road in Madang.

He said since KIK launched its Coconut Industry plan 2016-2025 on Coconut Day in September 2, 2016, the first export in Madang is one of the product of the plan and he looks forward to more of that to come.

Dr Tade said out of the white copra producing provinces, Madang is second to export white copra after East New Britain. He said the other like Milne Bay, Autonomous Region of Bougainville, West New Britain, New Ireland will also do the same in the near future.

He also encourages smallholder farmers to work hard to produce more. DR Tade said coconut is a major contributor to the rural economy in the lowlands of PNG involving an estimated 464, 328 households, with more than 2.6 million people engaged directly or indirectly with coconut activities to either generate income and as food to sustain their livelihoods.

The KIK plantation manager in Madang, Jonathan Orame said the farmers are doing well though white copra production is new to the province the farmers had managed to produce quality within a short period.

He said the KIK officers are still carrying out training for the coconut farmers and he had encouraged more farmers to be involved in that because the price is good. Currently they are buying K3 per kilo for the white copra.

Farmers involved in the white copra production were present at the gathering and are pleased with KIK on how they are helping them to produce quality and earn more from their hard work.

Patrick Base, speaking on behalf of the farmers said they are happy with how the white copra production is progressing in the province, because it is easy for them to manage unlike the previous method.

He said at first it was hard for them but after working for some time they had mastered the skills and they are doing well.

Mr Base said they are happy to be part of the first export that is expected to bring in more money into the province and the country to boost the economy.