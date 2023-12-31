Farmers and Settlers Association review 2023

Not forgetting the livestock, downstream, processing and exporters, food processors and also farm supply companies and finally the growers and farmers.

HFSA president, Wilson Thompson on behalf of the executives expresses gratitude to all financial members, affiliate members and other stakeholders for the support in 2023.

“We are sure that by 31 December 2023, Customs figures will show an increase in exports of all commodity crops and this is a testament to the hardworking people.”

In highlighting 2023, and to strenghthen stakeholder partnerships, HFSA joined the Royal Agriculture Society of the Commonwealth, the Transport Committee of CIMC and the Coffee Industry Working Group.

It also continued to work with the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in further promoting its vision and mission.

Through HFSA and its partners, the hardworking farmers back in the villages attained vital skills training. These included poultry training in the Eastern Highlands Province, supported by the Poultry Industry Association, Chemica and Zenag, and in coffee by Outspan Ltd.

Support was provided by Rubber Board and Galley Reach Holdings to deliver tapping tools, demonstration and training and also support from Colbran Coffee for logistics and nursery etc. Also, funding was received for eco-tourism industries training and support.

“The HFSA was vocal on unnecessary imposition of fees, levy and charges that were pushing costs of production up and also for the commodity boards to account separately for research and extension levy. We have written to the Department of Finance, Treasury and the Auditor General to ensure separate financial statements are provided as these are monies collected from farmers to provide the said services and it is not free money that can be used at will,” said Thompson.

The HFSA was critical over the lack of or absence of interest by relevant agencies in addressing pests and diseases in the agriculture sector, notable being coffee berry borer.

“We must undertake delimitation surveys and work with the disease. Further, there is a shortage of certified seeds and seedlings be it coffee, cocoa, coconut, rubber as well as vegetable and fruit seeds from overseas. Concerns raised with commodity boards, NAQIA and DAL.”

Further, HFSA was involved in two Reviews by the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) namely Stevedoring and Handling at seaports and also on Coastal Shipping in PNG.

“Our continued call to the Government through DAL and Department of Commerce and Industry and their boards and agencies to listen to the voice of the private sector and industry that collects and pays the taxes, brings in foreign exchange, expands business and creates employment and stimulate the economy.

The ICCC Review that resulted in the Determination of stevedoring and handling at the seaports has now halved the costs at the two international ports of Port Moresby and Lae.

Thompson said the decision will be used as a benchmark across all sea ports in PNG – and prices of consumer goods should come down.

“The second decision by Treasury is the collection of all fees, levies and charges under the Non-Tax Administration Act, where concerns were raised with ICCC and government on various government departments and agencies charging fees at will. This decision will see all fees be controlled by the Treasury so that agencies do not decide on its use at will and deliberately increase charges.

“Lately we expressed concerns with Lae Chamber of Commerce and others on the decision to cease private sector cheques by 31 December 2023. The Bank of PNG and the National Payments Council responded to defer to June 2024. We commend them for the decision and also highlighting 20 areas that must be addressed or improved and worked at.

“Apart from that, we see the continued increases in the budget for the agriculture and livestock sector, downstream processing, SME and industry and also for research in the agriculture space in 2024.”

While these figures are appreciated, HFSA asks the departments to fix up their own capacity in terms of manpower, maintenance to facilities and their plant and animal research and breeding stations, demonstration and distribution farms.

For 2023, one concern pending is the Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Commission addressing the GST and Tax refunds due to the agriculture sector. This has been stopped since 2017.

“With all these monies, we can produce more, buy more and export more that will create more employment, pay more taxes and bring more foreign currency,” added Thompson.

The HFSA and its members believe that 2024 will see more efforts towards production but seek Special Economic Zone and concessions for all our major industries.