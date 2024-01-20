Farmer dedicates agriculture success

Albert completed Year 10 at Asoroka High School in 1993 and decided to actively participate in the agriculture sector. With the availability of natural resources around him, he engaged in cultivating cash crops and livestock farming. However, he saw that coffee production was not enough to sustain his family. He needed to do more.

When the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government rolled out its agricultural programs, Albert secured a scholarship program offered by the Independence Fellowship Scheme, allowing him to study Agro-culture and stock feed production in 2010. It was a dream come true for the ambitious farmer.

He returned home to start his farm. In 2012, Albert was recognized by the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) which granted him nK18,000 as seed capital for his agriculture project. With machinery bought from the seed money, he purchased broilers for chickens, fish and pigs. But he had a dilemma. There was no source of electricity in his village of Lufa-lufa. Albert did not let this deter him from his mission.

Between 2012 and 2017, relatives help Albert access electricity to boost his project. He finally established a stronger foundation for his project.

Albert began producing stock feed for his livestock using produce from his garden, mainly cassava, and pitpit that grew locally. He was able to produce six bags of stock feed daily.

He tapped into chicken breeding in 2019 and this week, on Wednesday 17th January, Pastor Okanama from the Seventh Day Adventist Church dedicated Albert’s projects in a small but significant ceremony at Matehau Village, Goroka. The ceremony was witnessed by the local community, ward members, relatives and immediate family.

Albert has been able to provide for his wife and four children. Agriculture is his main source of income.

“I sacrificed a lot in the past years that has led to where I am right now. I am encouraging young and potential farmers that tapping into agriculture is not an easy thing. Having a plan and vision on how you want to use agriculture to sustain your welfare is very important,” Albert said. “Begin with putting in the work and avoid activities that will not get you anywhere, especially young people. Having focus in your goal will get you success, despite the challenges you face along the way.” These were Albert’s words to anyone pursuing a life in agriculture or farming, throughout Papua New Guinea.

With the dedication of his mini mill feed, he will be proceeding with full livestock feed production this year.