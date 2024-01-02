FAO strengthens PNG cocoa farmers in global market

This initiative, part of the broader EU-STREIT PNG Programme, is designed to uplift local cocoa farmers by providing them with unprecedented access to lucrative international markets.

Pioneering this endeavor is a cohort of nine cocoa MSMEs in Sepik. These enterprises, known for their high-quality cocoa, have undergone extensive training and development, and are supported with production and processing materials by the FAO. Their products, celebrated for their unique flavour profiles, are now ready to make a mark on the global stage.

The focus of the FAO's intervention is not just on exporting goods but also on ensuring that these exports are of the highest standard. Rigorous sampling and analysis procedures have been implemented to guarantee that only the finest cocoa products represent Sepik and Papua New Guinea in overseas markets. This approach is a testament to the FAO's commitment to quality and sustainability. Additionally, the FAO ensured the sustainable supply of volume of cocoa to demanding markets. This is achieved by supplying farmers with pest-tolerant cocoa seedlings, which are vital in rejuvenating their ageing cocoa gardens.

What makes this initiative particularly noteworthy is its targeting of niche markets in Australia, New Zealand, Spain, and beyond. These markets are known for their willingness to pay premium prices for specialty products, offering a golden opportunity for Sepik's cocoa farmers to maximize their economic returns.

This initiative aims to enhance the overall cocoa value chain in the region. By strengthening locally-owned cocoa businesses, through enhancing their access to FinTech and digital solutions such as e-learning, e-commerce, and e-marketplace platforms, and developing MSMEs' capacity for further efficient management, operation, and marketing.

The programme plans to expand its support, bringing more local cocoa groups and MSMEs into the fold. This expansion will ensure a continuous supply of high-quality cocoa to meet the demands of discerning international buyers.

The story of Sepik's cocoa is one of transformation and hope. Through the FAO's guidance and the unwavering spirit of its farmers, Sepik's cocoa is set to become a symbol of quality and resilience in the global market, carving out a niche that promises prosperity and recognition for this remote region of Papua New Guinea.