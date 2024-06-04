FAO promotes farming as a family business

This initiative is part of the EU-STREIT PNG Programme.

Held in Maprik, East Sepik Province, the Training-of-Trainers (ToT) workshop introduced participants to the Gender Action Learning System (GALS) methodology.

The workshop, titled ‘Farming as a Family Business,’ aimed to create more inclusive, business-oriented, and sustainable family farms. Among the attendees were 12 women and 18 men from all six districts of the province.

The training featured practical tools such as the Vision Road Journey, Happy Family Tree, Increasing Income Tree, and Diamond Tree, which help families plan their futures, address gender-based violence, and boost incomes. These tools use symbols and inclusion principles to foster gender-equitable livelihoods and alter power dynamics.

Participants are now prepared to support farmers on gender issues and train Community Gender Advocates (CGAs), who will serve as permanent advisers in their communities. Positive feedback highlighted the transformative impact of the training.

Erick Mariha, a participant, shared, “My life has changed. I now have a cocoa farm and a vision for my family’s future.” Kathlyn Wangoro, an officer from the Provincial Division of Agriculture and Livestock, emphasized the importance of family collaboration, stating, “Every member in a house must talk together and share responsibilities to achieve a happy family and business.”

A social media group was created for these GALS champions to share their progress, with the final list of CGAs expected by June 2024.

Gender and Youth Inclusion Specialist Patu Shang, who facilitated the workshop, explained, “The household becomes the focus where everyone sets goals for their family farm and business. Gender balance is promoted to boost incomes through smart planning.”

The EU-STREIT PNG Programme will continue to use GALS to train gender advocates in West Sepik Province, promoting sustainable and equitable development of cocoa, vanilla, and fisheries value chains in the region.