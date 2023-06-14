FAO empowers agripreneurs for gender equality

The capacity-building workshop, titled "Group Enterprise Development," was organized by the FAO under the EU-STREIT PNG Programme. With the participation of 48 individuals, including women and youth, the workshop facilitated discussions and presentations on Group Agribusiness Management, Group Dynamics, Financial Literacy, and Gender and Youth Inclusion in agri-businesses.

During the workshop, FAO Gender and Youth Inclusion Specialist, Patu Shang emphasized that poor accountability and management often lead to business failure.

Notably, women and youths are frequently excluded from leadership positions within groups, contributing to the high failure rate.

The workshop aimed to address this issue by empowering women and youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage their group businesses and ensure long-term sustainability.

One of the participants, Lindsay Kiang, Secretary of the Mate Fish Farming Group, expressed her satisfaction and emphasized that the information and skills acquired during the workshop, such as financial management techniques, hold greater value than material possessions like boats and cars.

Lindsay highlighted the enduring impact of the knowledge gained, stating that it would not only benefit their businesses but also improve their daily lives.

The workshop featured interactive group exercises that focused on practical examples of managing business finances. Participants were assigned tasks such as preparing cashbooks, debtors' records, credit records, labor records, cash flow statements, and balance sheets.

These exercises aimed to equip participants with the necessary tools to effectively manage their revenues and expenses.

The capacity-building workshop, participants were given the opportunity to visit the FAO Thiaroye Technology (FTT) fish-processing set-up in Karawap, Wewak District.

The FTT technology, being piloted through a partnership with the Karawambo Women's Business Group, supports fishers, particularly fisherwomen, in owning and operating profitable fish processing businesses.

By diversifying their products, reducing post-harvest losses, extending fish shelf life, and enhancing the competitiveness of their fish products, this initiative contributes to sustainable economic development.