Family weekend launched

The initiative is a partnership with between Unity Mall and Laga Industries.

Managing director of Unity Mall and Retail Stores, Captain Clarke Piokole, said the purpose of the Unity Mall Family Weekend is to create awareness of Unity Mall and its SME hub by inviting city residents to participate in a weekend of free ice cream and fun.

Captain Piokole said most importantly, they would like to use this opportunity to draw customers and encourage city residents to buy PNG made products and organic food to help local SMEs grow, and create employment and wealth in the long run.

Laga Industries national sales manager, Justin Watson, said the company is delighted to support SMEs and see them blossom.

For anyone to get a free ice cream, they would have to buy an item (food or drink) from the shops at Unity Mall.

The launching of the Unity Mall Family Weekend coincided with Media SME week.

Photo credit: Unity Mall