Family farm team training to be delivered

The agreement between CEFI and Ambumangre Micro-Credit Scheme, Cliffy Contractors and People’s Action for Rural Development (PARD) will target 5,000 farming households in Simbu, Jiwaka and Western Highlands respectively, as part of Financial Inclusion Component under the Market for Village Farmers (MVF) project.

The FFTT will focus on reorienting men, women and youth in households towards a gender equitable and more effective planned approach to farming as a family business. The training will also introduce farming families to a livelihoods approach, good nutrition, better agricultural practice, foundational business and financial literacy.

CEFI Executive Director, Saliya Ranasinghe, in his address stated CEFI has selected the three training partners based on their track record, good reputation and experience in delivering financial literacy training.

“The signing and workshop signals the next phase in the implementation of the Financial Inclusion component under MVF Project. The trainers from the agencies will undergo a Training-of-Trainer (ToT) program to be conducted by CEFI’s service contractor, CARE International PNG, on November 23 2020.”

The ToT training will provide the agencies on approaches of FFTT and will cover community mobilisations, financial literacy and nutrition before the training institutions go out to selected provinces to deliver the FFTT.

MVF Project Management Unit Manager, Robert Lutulele, told participants that FFTT is part of the MVF deliverable to improve market access for fresh produce and galip nut in the country.

“This signing demonstrates that CEFI, together with other lead partners, are serious about improving the business opportunities for our farmers. Your roles are important in educating the farming households and farming groups so that they improve their livelihood and wellbeing,” Lutulele stated.

CEFI will be delivering the FFTT to 25,000 farming households in six selected provinces in the Highlands and East New Britain and Morobe provinces. Commercial banks, savings and loans society and microbanks have been invited to participate during the training and open bank accounts for farmers as well as innovating agriculture lending products for farmers.

The CEFI-MVF project is jointly funded by the PNG Government and the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) and implemented by Fresh Produce Development Authority.

(From left: Francisca Moiwo representing the Simbu-based Ambumangre Micro Credit Scheme, CEFI Executive Director Saliya Ranasinghe and FPDA Project Management Unit MVF Manager, Robert Lutulele, showing the signed partnership agreement between the training partners, CEFI and FPDA)