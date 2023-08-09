Fact-finding mission to ENB

The delegation currently in East New Britain is headed by Henry Baraka - Director PMU, Office of the Deputy Chief Secretary Operations Department of President & Bougainville Executive Council (BEC) and Horta Boskey - Strategic & Liaison Officer to the Chief Secretary, Department of President and BEC.

The ENB Provincial Fisheries Office said the purpose of the trip is to get more information from NFA offices in the country, and also pay a courtesy visit to all provincial Fisheries offices (advisors) to obtain information in collaboration with NFA's operations and implementation of programs and projects under the MOA with provinces.

The visits will also see a dialogue with provinces where the Tuna Fish Canneries are operating. The delegations hope to seek and gather information on the types of fisheries businesses and local content.

The Autonomous Bougainville Government in partnership with the National Government, is anticipating the establishment of a Tuna Cannery in the Region at Tinputz.

ENB is the last leg of the trip. The team have already visited NFA in Port Moresby, Wewak, Madang, Lae, Kavieng and National Fisheries College in New Ireland Province.

The team visited the ENB Provincial Fisheries Office and was provided information on ENBPA organization structure, recurrent programs realignment and operations, MOA implementation and other programs and projects initiatives.

The team also visited NFA Rabaul-based Office at Ahtam, Rabaul Town and sought information on fish Trans-shipping activities by foreign fishing vessels within Rabaul Port, province benefits from Fish Trans-shipment, and NFA responsibilities in Rabaul operations (observers, compliance, catch data documentation and fisheries management).